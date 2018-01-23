Semi rollover blocks US 136

Illinois State Police reported troopers from District 14 are working the scene of a semi rollover crash in McDonough County.

ISP reported there was a one vehicle, personal injury, truck tractor semi trailer rollover crash on US 136 west of McDonough County Road 2350 East. They reported it's between Table Grove and Adair.

ISP reported that US 136 was shut down to traffic at this location. They asked that travelers to use an alternate route if possible.