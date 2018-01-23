Student throws knives at classmates, flees in stolen truck

A West Prairie High School student was taken into custody Tuesday after police said he threw knives at students and led officers on a multi-county chase.

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said deputies were called to the school in Sciota around 11:10 a.m.

"The student was throwing knives at (other) students' feet," VanBrooker said.

The sheriff said the 15-year-old student then stole a pickup truck and led police on a chase that eventually ended in Warren County, Illinois.

VanBrooker said there were no injuries at the school or during the chase, but a McDonough County patrol car and a Henderson County patrol car were damaged in the chase. He said the student was ramming cop cars.

"The chase went through two separate fields," VanBrooker explained.

West Prairie Superintendent Carol Kilver said the school was placed on lockdown when the incident happened.

VanBrooker said the student was transferred to the Mary Davis Detention Home in Galesburg, Illinois.

Illinois State Police Trooper Dan Hill stated the West Central School District in Henderson County was also placed on lockdown during the pursuit as a precaution.