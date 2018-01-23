Local organization addressing car seat safety

According to MoDOT, car crashes are the number one killer of kids and nearly 73% of car seats are not used correctly. Families and Communities Together in Hannibal is looking to address that problem.

FACT is now distributing info cards that tell you at what type of car seat is right for each aged child. The cards also have Q-R codes linking parents directly to online resources about car seats.

Sandy Caswell is one of two certified car seat technicians at FACT.

She said Northeast Missouri is lacking places for parents to have their car seats checked, but she says you can stop by their office to get yours checked any time.

"It gets confusing," stated Caswell. "Do you use a latch system? Do you use a seat belt? Do you use them both? Do you use a tether? There's a lot more into car seats than you really think on the surface so it's nice having a resource that can say 'yeah you've done this correctly.'"

FACT's executive director Tom Dugger said it's all apart of an initiative to get more information to parents on car seat safety.

Dugger encouraged people to not buy car seats from thrift stores or garage sales.

"You don't know if that seat has been in an accident so you don't know the stress factors that may have taken place," explained Dugger. "So, it may not be safe."

The car seat checks are free. You just have to stop by their office at 4 Melgrove Lane during regular business hours or call ahead to make an appointment.