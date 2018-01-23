2 injured in Knox Co. crash

Authorities say two people were injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Knox County, Missouri.

According to the police report, the crash happened on Highway 15, two miles south of Baring, at 3:30 p.m.

The report stated Edwin Z. Haldeman, 28, of Rutledge, was heading south when he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle driven by Matthew J. Neagle, 26, of Edina.

Haldeman and Neagle were both taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center by ambulance, according to the report. It states Hademan had serious injuries, while Neagle had moderate injuries.

The report stated both drivers were wearing seat belts.