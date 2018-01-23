Drivers escape serious injuries in head-on crash

The two drivers in a head-on crash Monday morning escaped major injuries in Knox County, according to police.

The police report stated the crash happened on Highway 15, one mile south of Edina, at 7:05 a.m.

Authorities stated Loren E. Carriker, 74, of Edina, was southbound when he crossed the center line and crashed into a vehicle heading north.

The release stated Carriker was treated for minor injuries and was released at the scene by EMS. The other driver, Nicholas I. McCarty, 19, was taken to Scotland County Memorial by private vehicle with minor injuries.

The release stated both drivers were wearing seat belts.