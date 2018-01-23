Boil order issued for part of Griggsville

A boil order was issued Tuesday in Griggsville, Illinois, for residents in the southeast corner of the town, according to city officials.
Officials said the boil order is for residents East of South Federal Street and South of East Quincy Street.
Officials said the boil order is for 48 hours. They said it was caused by a water main break.
