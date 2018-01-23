Illinois hunters take more than 147,500 deer this season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - State officials say Illinois hunters harvested a preliminary total of more than 147,500 deer during all 2017-2018 archery and firearm seasons.

That number is just slightly more than last deer season's total harvest of about 144,300 deer. Data show hunters took 44 percent does and 56 percent male deer. Archery and firearm seasons ended Jan. 14.

Hunters took about 80,000 deer during the traditional firearm season, compared with about 79,600 last season. Archery season saw hunters take nearly 58,000 deer, compared with about 53,500 last season.

There was a drop in the youth season harvest. Youth deer hunters took about 2,400 deer compared to about 3,300 last year.

Fulton and Pike counties had some of the highest harvests in the state with hunters taking more than 4,000 deer in each county.

