Fitness test requested in La Harpe murder case

Several supporters of the victim wore these T-shirts to the hearing.

The defense attorney for a juvenile accused of a La Harpe, Illinois, shooting death earlier this month has requested a fitness test during a hearing Tuesday.

The 17-year-old suspect made an appearance in a packed Carthage courtroom Tuesday afternoon. The defense requested the fitness test to determine if the teen is mentally fit to stand trial.

The preliminary hearing was delayed to Feb. 20.

The teen is accused of killing Madison Finch at a La Harpe house party sometime New Year's Eve into New Year's Day. During a previous court hearing, the prosecution said the suspect walked up to Finch and shot her in the back of the head.

The suspect was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

The suspect's lawyer, Drew Schnack, addressed the request for a fitness test following the hearing.

"I know that he is 17-years-old and I know that he didn't complete his sophomore year of high school," Schnack said. "So based on that and the seriousness of the charges, I have to raise the issue and see if he is fit enough to stand trial."

There were several people in the courtroom Tuesday with purple shirts on that said Finch's name.

Bail was previously denied for suspect.

