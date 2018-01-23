Construction underway to replace NEMO bridge - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Construction underway to replace NEMO bridge

Posted:
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Construction is underway to replace a Northeast Missouri bridge that MoDOT ranked as one of the worst in Marion County.

Bross Construction started work on the Bear Creek Bridge on County Road 423 at Withers Mill last week. Crews are removing the old bridge, which was built in 1950, they'll replace it with a new two lane 85-foot long bridge.

County officials say the bridge will be equally important to both drivers and farmers.

In 2015 the old bridge's condition was rated as poor following a MoDOT inspection - which found holes, major deterioration, and rust  on the beams supporting it.
 

