Fort Madison home destroyed by fire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fort Madison home destroyed by fire

Posted:
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

A Fort Madison home was destroyed in a fire Monday night.

According to the fire chief: when crews arrived at 1515 26th Street, flames were visible. Fire officials say the home was unoccupied and nobody was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, there was no gas or electricity on in the home.

