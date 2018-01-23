Supervisors asking departments to make cuts on Lee County budget

Budget issues at Iowa's capital are forcing the Lee County Board of Supervisors to make cuts.

Budget Director Cindy Renstrom said the board must cut $1.5-million from their budget which could mean a big cut in services.

Renstrom said she tried to move money related to mental health to the general basic fund but the state said no.

Tuesday, the board discussed possible cutting funds for economic development, building maintenance, the county fair, and libraries.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced she wants to cut $20-million from the state's budget this year.

"It does make it difficult and we have to just cross our fingers that the state will come through, not always though because the state has cut a lot in the past," Renstrom said.

"We are coming in pretty hard for this year, Don Hunold, Chairman, Lee County Board of Supervisors said. "You heard about grants not coming in that we hoped and extra expenses that we haven't thought about. So, we are going to ask the departments to help us, and they have in the past."

Renstrom said the county sheriff's office already cut $400,00 from its budget. Department heads will review their budget then bring it to the county next Tuesday.

The deadline is March 15.