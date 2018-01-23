Community joins together to support slain teen

Group coming down the stairs in the courthouse.

Poem on the back of the shirt.

It's her signature, put in yellow on the shirt.

We are hearing from friends and members of the community as they remember the life of 19-year-old Maddie Finch.

She was shot and killed at a New Year's Eve party.

Tuesday afternoon, a 17-year-old boy, accused of her murder, stood in court for the second time.

It was supposed to be an afternoon for the preliminary hearing, but the defendant was given a new lawyer.

That lawyer was granted a motion by the judge to have the boy take a fitness test to stand trial.

The court appearance didn't stand out in Tuesday's events, it was the shirts that family and friends wore into the courtroom that said "Maddie."

At the Hancock County courthouse, a mass of purple shirts, worn to show support for a lost teenager, Maddie Finch.

"She moved a lot of people's lives, she was there for people, and she put a lot of smiles on people's faces," Savannah Jackson said.

It was started by friends and family, who took her signature and put it on a shirt, next to a heart, with a poem in the back that they say describes her perfectly.

"She had a wild kind of spirit, she was outgoing but she was loving, caring, nurturing and cared for people so much," Tiffany Bangel said.

Bangel said the Finch family means a lot to LaHarpe and at Illini West, where Maddie went to school and her parents teach.

"We have such a close knit community that there was no doubt that everyone would pull together," Bangel said.

She said this is a difficult time for the family and says this gets everyone involved.

"The Finch family is one of those families that would do anything for anyone and being teachers in the community, that speaks for itself," Bangel said.

Savannah Jackson said she misses being able to spend time with her.

"Her personality, she was a great person," Jackson said. "She had a lot of friends and people that supported her and everyone as a community comes together to support everyone."

The results of the defendant's fitness test should be back in seven days.

The next court date will be February 20 at 2 p.m.