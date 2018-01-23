Together Again: QU's Hellenthal shares coaching affinity with father

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Ryan Hellenthal was raised to be a basketball coach.



"When I was at Quincy High he started dribbling that basketball at our practices at two years old," Ryan's father, Mike Hellenthal, said.



After 14 years as a college assistant around the country Ryan returned home as an assistant coach for Quincy University in 2016 only to get promoted to head coach in 2017.



"This was always one job that I had in the back of my mind thinking 'Hey, I'd love to be a head coach at Quincy University back home in Quincy," Ryan said.



Coaching is in Hellenthal's blood.



After all Ryan's father was a long time Quincy High School boys assistant coach during the height of the program's power in the 1980's.



"Just because I coached basketball, he didn't have to do that," Mike said. "Obviously he did and it has worked out pretty well for him."



Eight years ago the Hellenthals' received news no one ever wants to hear.



Mike was diagnosed prostate cancer.



Instead of allowed a terrible disease to break them apart the Hellenthal's bond, over basketball.



"It's scary at times, but on days like (Saturday), to win a game and have him right here, he is the first person to shake my hand, I won't ever forget that," Ryan added.



Every time Ryan Hellenthal paces the sidelines, frustrated during a game time situation, he can look up and receive inspiration from his father who sits in the box every game looking on in support.



"Now to kind of flip the script, and see his eyes at practice, and up in the stands at games, it's just an unbelievable opportunity," Ryan said.



"I'm going to enjoy it as long as I can."



According to Mike, "You can't beat that at my age to have your kids here. It's been a very enjoyable experience."



As long as time allows, the Hellenthal's will continue to bond.. Over coaching and over basketball.



"I'll remember the memories and how he's helped me become a man, and gave me great leadership qualities to learn from," Ryan said.



You just cherish every moment and we'll always have positive memories here."



The Hellenthal's are maintaining their privacy when it comes to Mike's long term prognosis.



Ryan's team, the Hawks, have won back to back games and host Missouri S&T on Thursday.