The Dream Factory opens Quincy chapter

Hunter Hildebrand was granted his dream from the Dream Factory in Peoria in 2016.

The Dream Factory now has a Quincy chapter.

A program to grant the dreams of chronically ill children is now coming to Quincy.

In 2016, Hunter Hildebrand, who suffers from epilepsy, was granted his wish of going to Disney through the Dream Factory's Peoria Chapter.

"It was very exciting and emotional," said Hunter. "It made me feel like I wasn't a different kid anymore, that I can fit in."

Now Hunter's mom, Karla, has brought the program to the Gem City, in an effort to help local kids who may suffer from a chronic or critical illness.

"I saw the after effect of what giving a child a dream does to them," said Karla Hildebrand. "I saw the difference it makes in their health."

Hildebrand says the Dream Factory has a fundraiser coming up in March to raise money in an effort to grant dreams. All dreams are granted through donations.

