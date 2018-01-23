Hannibal businessman breathes new life into Rialto Banquet Hall

This is what the building that caught fire in 2016 looks like today.

The fire that destroyed the building adjacent to the Rialto in August 2016.

The Rialto Banquet Hall can hold up to 400 guests.

A local businessman hopes to help rebuild Hannibal's downtown, one building at a time.

Hannibal businessman Bobby Boland restored the Rialto Banquet Hall located off Broadway, along with the buildings on both sides of it.

General Manager Kara Viorel says more than half a million dollars was spent on renovations.

"We took the walls down and tried to restore and have a lot of exposed brick but yet have a modern, contemporary look to the building as well," said Viorel.

The Rialto sat empty for about a year following a fire in August 2016, which started in the building adjacent to the Rialto. One person was killed.

Today, you can still see the burn marks on the facade of that building. The remodeling, like what's happening at the Rialto, is helping put a pulse on downtown Hannibal.

"It's important for us to focus on making sure that our development of downtown extends all the way from Main Street now up Broadway, and we're starting to see that happen," said McKenzie Disselhorst, executive director of the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce.

Disselhorst says the renovation bug is contagious.

"We have actually seen a lot of people coming in from outside the area having an interest in the buildings and that has really driven more local interest as well," said Disselhorst.

People are now starting to notice the changes.

"It's been a great addition," said Viorel. "Many people that walk by from the neighborhood are excited to see what's going on."

Bobby Boland has also restored another building along Broadway.

City officials say for a lot of people it's actually cheaper to purchase the older buildings and restore them into their vision, rather than building something brand new in a different location.