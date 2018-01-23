Democratic candidates for Illinois governor face off

Democratic candidates for Illinois governor faced off in Chicago Tuesday night touching on a number of topics including taxes and the state pension.

Job creation, it's a big concern on the minds of Illinois residents. While there's a chance Amazon could come to the state, Candidate Chris Kennedy said it's not a good practice to buy businesses into Illinois by giving large tax breaks.

"The jobs move to where the highly educated young people are," Kennedy said. "If we give the world highly educated young people in Illinois, the world will give us its jobs.

On the discussion of higher education, J.B. Pritzker believes those who can pay for college should pay., but he, along with several candidates, support options for free higher education for students.

"Those who cannot afford it, deserve to be able to go to college no matter what their income level is," Pritzker said.

Dr. Robert Marshall believes lawmakers should grant Governor Bruce Rauner's amendatory veto on the new education funding formula that would allow tax credits to support scholarships for private schools.

"I believe it would increase the amount of money to education," Marshall said. "It would increase competition and I don't think it's unconstitutional."

When asked about transportation funding to Chicago and the rest of the state, Bob Daiber, the only downstate democrat running, feels it's fair that more than half of transportation funding goes down state as I-70, I-72 and I-80 are in those areas.

"These are three major interstates that move a lot of traffic to the state and transport a lot of goods and services to the city of Chicago," Daiber said.

Many candidates openly support legalizing recreational marijuana.

"It's a racial justice issue because we cannot continue a system that continues to lock up young black and brown people at disproportionate rates," Sen. Daniel Biss said.

Biss thinks money from pot sales should be put back into public health programs. Another issue, several candidates support changing Illinois' constitution to allow for a progressive tax. Candidate Tio Hardiman think that could help fix the state pension issue.

"A progressive tax, House Bill 453 the financial transaction tax and legalizing small amounts of recreational marijuana we could raise some funds to offset the pension crisis," Hardiman said.

All candidates supported Illinois remaining a sanctuary state. The primary election is March 20th.