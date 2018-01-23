Democratic candidates for Illinois governor face off

The Marion County Sheriff says a man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested Tuesday night after a chase that lasted more than two hours and damaged two Marion County patrol cars.
More children in the court system will have additional support to help be their voice thanks to a new grant.More >>
Democratic candidates for Illinois Governor faced off in Chicago Tuesday night touching on a number of topics including taxes and the state pension.More >>
A local businessman hopes to help rebuild Hannibal's downtown, one building at a time.More >>
A program to grant the dreams of chronically ill children is now coming to Quincy.More >>
We are hearing tonight from friends and members of the community as they remember the life of 19-year-old Maddie Finch.More >>
A Fort Madison home was destroyed in a fire Monday night.More >>
Construction is underway to replace a Northeast Missouri bridge that MoDOT ranked as one of the worst in Marion County.More >>
The Democrats running for Illinois governor are squaring off in their first televised forum ahead of the March primary.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was found dead near Liberty, Illinois, Sunday afternoon.More >>
