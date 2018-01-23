Advocacy Network for Children expands CASA program

More children in the court system will have additional support to help be their voice thanks to a new grant.

The Advocacy Network for Children will be expanding it's Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, program to Hancock, Pike and Morgan County. The organization is currently looking for volunteers for the program to work alongside attorneys and social workers to give those children someone to depend on.

"To be able to help children is huge," CASA manager Danielle Woodyard said. "These kids need somebody to help and support them. They've been abused or neglected and they need somebody to trust. That's what this person can do."

Volunteers must go through a background check and training. The program is also in Adams and McDonough counties. For more information on becoming a volunteer, you can visit the organization's website here.