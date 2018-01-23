Advocacy Network for Children expands CASA program - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Advocacy Network for Children expands CASA program

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Bulletin board displays names of CASA volunteers. Bulletin board displays names of CASA volunteers.
A quote displayed in a waiting room for children. A quote displayed in a waiting room for children.
Display shows contact information for Advocacy Network for Children. Display shows contact information for Advocacy Network for Children.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

More children in the court system will have additional support to help be their voice thanks to a new grant.

The Advocacy Network for Children will be expanding it's Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, program to Hancock, Pike and Morgan County. The organization is currently looking for volunteers for the program to work alongside attorneys and social workers to give those children someone to depend on.

"To be able to help children is huge," CASA manager Danielle Woodyard said. "These kids need somebody to help and support them. They've been abused or neglected and they need somebody to trust. That's what this person can do."

Volunteers must go through a background check and training. The program is also in Adams and McDonough counties. For more information on becoming a volunteer, you can visit the organization's website here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.