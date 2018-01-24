Tuesday Sports Extra - January 23 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday Sports Extra - January 23

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Fort Madison knocked off Clark County 59-52 as the Hounds handed the Indians their first loss of the season. Fort Madison knocked off Clark County 59-52 as the Hounds handed the Indians their first loss of the season.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSAA vs. MSHSAA)
4) Clark County: 52
Fort Madison: 59
Logan Rashid/Kaleb Cresswell: 14 pts each
Chandler Bevans: 16 pts
Bloodhounds: (11-4), hand Indians first loss

(IHSAA vs. IHSA)
Keokuk: 39
5) West Hancock: 72
Drake Hammel: 24 pts
Anthony Potratz/Isaiah Seay: 11 pts each
Titans: (21-1)

(IHSAA)
Central Lee: 67
Holy Trinity: 40
Reed Fehseke/Matt Hellige: 12 pts each

(IHSA)
Macomb: 48
Bushnell-PC: 32
Carter Fayhee: 15 pts
Devin Yocum: 16 pts

Illini West: 52
Unity: 50
Kennedy Gooding: 20 pts
Jackson Porter: scored 1,000th career point
Luke Jansen: 15 pts

Central: 33
Pittsfield: 52
Jacob Bradshaw: 10 pts

Pleasant Hill: 64
Southeastern: 31
Grant Peebles: 18 pts

Western: 53
Brussels: 25
Easton Billings: 16 pts

Griggsville-Perry: 44
West Central: 81
Derick Montgomery: 15 pts
Colton Ivey: 19 pts

JX Routt: 40
Liberty: 35
Landon Obert: 16 pts

West Prairie: 28
Havana: 59

*Beardstown Tournament*
Triopia: 44
South Fulton: 30

North Greene: 54
Rushville-Industry: 50

Calhoun: 58
Beardstown: 32

(MSHSAA)
Highland: 42
Monroe City: 72
CE Talton: 28 pts

Palmyra: 73
Brookfield: 38
Panthers: (12-6)

South Shelby: 50
Macon: 60

Mark Twain: 49
Canton: 67
Lance Logsdon: 19 pts
Preston Eckler: 12 pts

Schuyler County: 37
Scotland County: 71

Marion County: 51
Atlanta: 50
Ty Bowdish: 28 pts, 13 rebs (game winning FT with :01.4 left)

*Bowling Green Tournament*
Silex: 20
Van-Far: 60
Colin Wilburn: 21 pts

Elsberry: 69
Bowling Green: 59

Clopton: 38
North Callaway: 52

Winfield: 40
Louisiana: 51


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(IHSA)
Moline: 48
Quincy High: 37
Bre Bordewick: 15 pts

QND: 55
Jerseyville: 52
-- Carrollton Tournament
Sydney Hummert: 22 pts

Brown County: 44
9) Western-Payson: 63
Blair Borrowman: 26 pts

(IHSA vs. IGHSAU)
Keokuk: 47
West Hancock: 35
Michenna Davis: 17 pts

(IGHSAU)
Central Lee: 60
Holy Trinity: 51
MacKenzie Northup: 20 pts

(MSHSAA)
Highland: 64
6) Monroe City: 60
Kaitlin Benson: 22 pts, 8 steals
Jada Summers: 20 pts

Palmyra: 55
Brookfield: 43
Audrey Fohey: 21 pts

9) South Shelby: 45
Macon: 46
Caitlyn Poore: 18 pts

Mark Twain: 56
Canton: 49
McKenzie Lathrom: 32 pts

Schuyler County: 19
Scotland County: 37
Ashleigh Creek: 10 pts


**High School Wrestling**

Fairfield: 18
Fort Madison: 61

Quincy High: 39
Galesburg: 32


**College Volleyball, Men's**

1) Grand View: 3
5) Culver-Stockton: 1
Felix Chapman: 17 kills

