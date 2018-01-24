Tuesday Sports Extra - January 23

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSAA vs. MSHSAA)
4) Clark County: 52
Fort Madison: 59
Logan Rashid/Kaleb Cresswell: 14 pts each
Chandler Bevans: 16 pts
Bloodhounds: (11-4), hand Indians first loss
(IHSAA vs. IHSA)
Keokuk: 39
5) West Hancock: 72
Drake Hammel: 24 pts
Anthony Potratz/Isaiah Seay: 11 pts each
Titans: (21-1)
(IHSAA)
Central Lee: 67
Holy Trinity: 40
Reed Fehseke/Matt Hellige: 12 pts each
(IHSA)
Macomb: 48
Bushnell-PC: 32
Carter Fayhee: 15 pts
Devin Yocum: 16 pts
Illini West: 52
Unity: 50
Kennedy Gooding: 20 pts
Jackson Porter: scored 1,000th career point
Luke Jansen: 15 pts
Central: 33
Pittsfield: 52
Jacob Bradshaw: 10 pts
Pleasant Hill: 64
Southeastern: 31
Grant Peebles: 18 pts
Western: 53
Brussels: 25
Easton Billings: 16 pts
Griggsville-Perry: 44
West Central: 81
Derick Montgomery: 15 pts
Colton Ivey: 19 pts
JX Routt: 40
Liberty: 35
Landon Obert: 16 pts
West Prairie: 28
Havana: 59
*Beardstown Tournament*
Triopia: 44
South Fulton: 30
North Greene: 54
Rushville-Industry: 50
Calhoun: 58
Beardstown: 32
(MSHSAA)
Highland: 42
Monroe City: 72
CE Talton: 28 pts
Palmyra: 73
Brookfield: 38
Panthers: (12-6)
South Shelby: 50
Macon: 60
Mark Twain: 49
Canton: 67
Lance Logsdon: 19 pts
Preston Eckler: 12 pts
Schuyler County: 37
Scotland County: 71
Marion County: 51
Atlanta: 50
Ty Bowdish: 28 pts, 13 rebs (game winning FT with :01.4 left)
*Bowling Green Tournament*
Silex: 20
Van-Far: 60
Colin Wilburn: 21 pts
Elsberry: 69
Bowling Green: 59
Clopton: 38
North Callaway: 52
Winfield: 40
Louisiana: 51
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
Moline: 48
Quincy High: 37
Bre Bordewick: 15 pts
QND: 55
Jerseyville: 52
-- Carrollton Tournament
Sydney Hummert: 22 pts
Brown County: 44
9) Western-Payson: 63
Blair Borrowman: 26 pts
(IHSA vs. IGHSAU)
Keokuk: 47
West Hancock: 35
Michenna Davis: 17 pts
(IGHSAU)
Central Lee: 60
Holy Trinity: 51
MacKenzie Northup: 20 pts
(MSHSAA)
Highland: 64
6) Monroe City: 60
Kaitlin Benson: 22 pts, 8 steals
Jada Summers: 20 pts
Palmyra: 55
Brookfield: 43
Audrey Fohey: 21 pts
9) South Shelby: 45
Macon: 46
Caitlyn Poore: 18 pts
Mark Twain: 56
Canton: 49
McKenzie Lathrom: 32 pts
Schuyler County: 19
Scotland County: 37
Ashleigh Creek: 10 pts
**High School Wrestling**
Fairfield: 18
Fort Madison: 61
Quincy High: 39
Galesburg: 32
**College Volleyball, Men's**
1) Grand View: 3
5) Culver-Stockton: 1
Felix Chapman: 17 kills
