Marion County deputies arrest wanted suspect after chase

The Marion County Sheriff said a man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested Tuesday night after a chase that lasted more than two hours and damaged two Marion County patrol cars.



Sheriff JImmy Shinn said it started around 6 p.m. when one of his deputies spotted the wanted man in a red Dodge Ram truck headed towards Palmyra on Highway 168.



The sheriff said the suspect, Jerry Morris, was wanted for a parole violation and led officers on a chase on highway 168, along with county roads 404, 409 and 410. The suspect drove through residents' yards, damaging fences, and rammed a Marion County deputy's patrol car during the pursuit. Another deputy's vehicle was also damaged while authorities tried to catch the suspect. At one point the suspect's truck was stopped. But Shinn said when deputies went to break out a window to catch up, the suspect jumped out of the passenger side of the vehicle and took off into the woods.



A Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopter was called in to assist, and 45 minutes later, troopers in the helicopter spotted the suspect who was arrested, Shinn said.



"He was found hiding under a brush pile," Sheriff Shinn said. "This was a dangerous one for us. We're just grateful no one got hurt."



Morris has been booked into the Marion County Jail on $20,000 cash only bond and faces several charges, including 1st degree assault of a law enforcement officer, according to the Marion County Sheriff.