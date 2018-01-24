Siemens in Ft. Madison laying off 'about 195' employees

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy informed employees at its Fort Madison plant Wednesday that it would be laying off about 195 employees, according to a company spokesperson.

In a news release, a spokesperson stated business volume at this location through the 2018 fiscal year did not support the existing workforce level.

"While we remain strongly committed to the long-term viability of the U.S. wind market," the release stated. "A difficult decision has been made to adjust the Fort Madison workforce by about 195 employees."

The release also announced that the company plans to install additional blade molds for new wind turbine models as a capital investment at the Fort Madison plant.

This isn't the first time Siemens cut its workforce in Fort Madison. Back in 2012, the company announced it would cut 407 employees.