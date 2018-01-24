Residents clean up after police chase plows through neighborhood - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Residents clean up after police chase plows through neighborhood

By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Tire tracks from where authorities said the suspect drove through a field. Tire tracks from where authorities said the suspect drove through a field.
Morris Morris
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Nearby residents were cleaning up damage Wednesday following a police chase the night before in Marion County.

Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said Jerry Morris was arrested after driving through yards, damaging fences and ramming a Marion County deputy's patrol car.

Residents who witnessed it said they had never seen anything like it.

"It always kinda startles you when you see police lights because out here, it's a very calm neighborhood," resident Chuck Todd said. "It's very rare that we have anything like this happen."

Resident Penny Baladenski was also shocked.

"We've been here over 30 years and nothing like this happens," Baladenski said. "It doesn't happen at all."

Todd and Baladenski said they called their neighbors to make sure everyone locked their homes and vehicles. They said they were thankful no one was hurt during the chase.

