Brokes trial delayed, evidence a factor

Timothy Brokes lines up to get inside a Marion County Sheriff's Office van after appearing in court.

There's a snag in the Timothy Brokes murder trial.



After a court hearing Wednesday, there's concern that it could be delayed for as long as another year.

In court, defense attorneys focused on an interview that took place with Hannibal Police and Brokes on January 18, 2016.

During the hearing, police said Brokes waived his miranda rights before talking with a detective.

During that interview, police were recording video when Brokes said he killed Brittany Gauch and tried to kill her husband, Aaron.

Shortly after the confession, Brokes' attorney arrived and asked to speak with him.

That was supposed to have been a private conversation, but it ended up being recorded by police.

The defense said that's reason enough to ban the entire interview session from being used in court.

Prosecutors don't agree.

"In this scenario, discovery was provided and their was an accidental recording of a small portion of the attorney-client meeting," David Clayton, Marion County Prosecutor said. "Law enforcement had no way in our view used that to an unfair advantage in the case."

Judge Rachel Shepherd said she won't make a decison until a state supreme court case, Haelea vs. Tucker is decided.

She said that case will have direct legal implications on her ruling.

Adding to that delay, both the prosecution and defense said they're running behind on prepping for this trial, due to the number of other cases they're working.

Another hearing for this case is set for March 26th.

Brokes also faces assault charges out of Monroe County for his shootout with a Monroe City police officer while he was on the run. That trial will go ahead. It's set to begin June 12.