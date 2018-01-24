Quincy Police: Someone may be trying to impersonate officers

In a news release Wednesday night, the Quincy Police Department said it learned that someone is possibly trying to impersonate a police officer in an unmarked, dark colored passenger car.



QPD says it has a black, unmarked Ford SUV that's frequently used for patrol, but if an unmarked vehicle tries to pull you over and you're unsure it's a police officer, do not stop.



The police department says keep driving safely, then call 911 to confirm if the vehicle or person trying to pull you over is in fact a Quincy police officer.