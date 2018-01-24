Quincy Police: Someone may be trying to impersonate officers - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Police: Someone may be trying to impersonate officers

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

In a news release Wednesday night, the Quincy Police Department said it learned that someone is possibly trying to impersonate a police officer in an unmarked, dark colored passenger car.

QPD says it has a black, unmarked Ford SUV that's frequently used for patrol, but if an unmarked vehicle tries to pull you over and you're unsure it's a police officer, do not stop.

The police department says keep driving safely, then call 911 to confirm if the vehicle or person trying to pull you over is in fact a Quincy police officer.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.