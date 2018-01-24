Acquisition of Broadcast Electronics finalized - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Acquisition of Broadcast Electronics finalized

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Italian Manufacturer Elenos finalized its purchase of Broadcast Electronics, which was founded in 1959.

The CEO of Elenos spent the last two days in Quincy to see what's here.

Tom Beck, the CEO of Broadcast Electronics, said the deal opens up new opportunities for the company, like building TV transmitters in Quincy,

He also said the company will keep its name and presence in Quincy,

"The name will still remain, and it only makes sense." Beck said. "We've had thousands and thousands of customers over the years that know us by that name and we wouldn't want to lose that identity."

Beck added that Broadcast Electronics currently employs around 50 people at its Quincy facility, and his hope is to add to that some time in the near future.
 

