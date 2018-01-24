'That was not us,' QHS looks to rebound against Moline in start to challenging weekend

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Quincy High School basketball coach Andy Douglas sensed a lack of intensity at Wednesday's practice.



He quickly stopped the drill with a message for his players.



Pick up the pace.



Douglas knows this weekend's opponents will be chomping at the bit for any edge they can get against the home team.



Friday's game is as big as they come. Moline invades Blue Devil Gym unbeaten in the Western Big Six and nearly two months ago handed Quincy a historic 34-point defeat. It was the Devils' worst conference loss in their history.



Quincy played without its top player Aaron Shoot because of an ankle injury and Douglas says his team is ready to rebound from a humbling setback.



"From a team standpoint (and) from a coaches standpoint it's getting the guys to understand that was not us, and obviously it wasn't. You can see what we've done since," Douglas said.



"Our guys have kind of have had that in the back of their minds. We're excited to be able to take Moline on, a really good team (and) they're playing really good basketball right now."



Shoot on playing Moline: "It's definitely big. They came in last year and they beat us at home. They snapped that home winning streak and forced us to tie for the conference title. We all still feel that sting."



The last time the Maroons came to Quincy last February Sean Taylor's squad snapped the Blue Devils' 28-game winning streak at home and ended Quincy's chance at an outright Western Big Six title.



However, that's the past and Douglas likes the way his team is playing with only one loss since that early December weekend which ended with consecutive setbacks.



"This group has made some big strides since early on," Douglas indicated.



"Defensively, we've always been solid. Offensively, we've made a lot of improvements - playing unselfish basketball, getting guys involved, and you can see that. The last few games we've got four guys averaging in double figures."



Guard Jacob Ary added: "We are way more ready for this based on the simple fact that we have so many more games under our belt. We know our defense a little bit better (and) we know our roles a little bit better."



Friday's affair is part of the first ever Quincy Shootout, a 14-game event, which includes Saturday's marquee contest featuring Quincy High School against Missouri's defending Class 5 state champion Webster Groves - a team getting national attention with two NCAA Division I recruits.