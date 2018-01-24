Unity's Conry pledges John Wood to extend basketball career

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- The lone senior on this year's Unity girls basketball team took the next step in her career Wednesday afternoon by pledging to join the John Wood women's basketball program next season.



Katie Conry says her decision to join the Blazers had a lot to do with feeling comfortable, both on and off the court.



"I like the idea of getting to play two years and get my feet wet, and see if I want to play for four years. I like the idea of being able to continue my basketball career but still be close to home, and be able to see the (Unity) team next year if I want to, or still be by my family," Conry said.



"I'll work on getting stronger and being able to finish at the hoop against the bigger competition."



Conry has been a mainstay in Mendon.



She's played three years on the varsity level and she's averaging 10 points a game this season.