Quincy Community Theatre offering scholarships

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Studies show students who study theater have improved reading comprehension and are less likely to drop out of school.

Quincy Community Theatre is now offering scholarships based on need or ability to students hoping to enhance their skills or try something new. 

Head of Education Kelsey Celek says the classes teach students skills they can always use, like storytelling and teamwork.

You can find information on how to apply here.

