Layoffs add to Lee Co. high unemployment rate

Fort Madison community members called the news shocking and gut wrenching following the announcement of Siemens laying of 202 employees..

It's news no one wants to hear, your position is cut and you are out of a job. After hearing about the jobs lost, many in the community are feeling for those affected.

"If they just went out and bought a new vehicle or what if they're about to have a baby or anything like that?" Fort Madison resident Mandy Dahlstrand said. "That's a big life change."

Mayor Brad Randolph says the company, which employed more than 500 employees prior to the cuts, recently merged with a Canadian company.

"There was some rumors that there might be some changes coming, but I had no idea until this morning," Mayor Randolph said.

A Siemens spokesperson said the changes were made because the business volume did not support the existing workforce. During his stop at the Lee County Sheriff's office Wednesday, U.S. Representative Dave Loebsack says while he's concerned this could be an indication wind energy building is dropping off, it doesn't appear to be nationwide.

"Nationwide I don't see that happening at this point," Loebsack said. "There's just so much energy behind wind energy, renewable energy and solar energy as well."

Lee County currently sits at the third highest unemployment rate in Iowa. Some residents feel some people won't stick around long.

"They may want to move to find better work," Dahlstrand added.

Mayor Randolph hopes with the economy nationwide picking up, residents won't relocate and can find work in the area.

"That really is the most critical part," Randolph added. "Is trying to keep those families close to home."

Mayor Randolph says he plans to spend the next few days talking with other industries and employers in the area to see what is available to help find work for those impacted by the cuts. Representative Loebsack hopes congress can discuss options to bring back the tax credit for wind energy and help businesses like Siemens grow again.

This isn't the first major cut Siemens has seen in recent years. In 2012 407 jobs were cut due to the production tax credit phasing down.