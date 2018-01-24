Tri-Township firefighters train for ice rescues - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tri-Township firefighters train for ice rescues

Tri-Township firefighters  took advantage of more seasonal weather to train for ice rescues on Wednesday.

The training scenarios played out on a pond off North 42nd Street in Quincy. Fire officials say before you walk out on it, make sure it's four inches thick.
Also, always keep a life jacket on even if you feel the ice is thick enough and if you fall in you have less time in winter to make it out of the water safely.

Fire officials also suggest taking your cell phone and put it in a plastic bag in case you fall through the ice.

