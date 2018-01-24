School board discusses expensive repairs at Quincy Junior High - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

School board discusses expensive repairs at Quincy Junior High

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

School officials say Quincy Junior High needs some expensive repairs, and it was discussed at Wednesday night's school board meeting.

A recent survey revealed problems with both the roof and doors.

Superintendent Roy Webb said both need immediate attention.

Building Committee Chairman Richard McNay said they'd have to replace the roof with one that has at least a 20-year life span. The district estimated that project would cost roughly $1.6-million.

The project is expected to take 2 to 3 years to complete, and Webb said its a necessary one.

"What you want to do is you want to make repairs and renovations that are costing you money." Webb said. "With the roof we are having leaks, we are having damage within the school so it's costing us money. So we have to get that roof repaired."

Webb said the district is also working with an energy consultant to apply for a competitive grant to help cover the costs of the door replacements.

As for the roof project, work is expected to begin in the summer.

