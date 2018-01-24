QPS looking to provide free lunch to some students - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPS looking to provide free lunch to some students

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The program provides free lunch to some schools. The program provides free lunch to some schools.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Three schools within Quincy Public Schools could have free lunches for students starting next school year.

The Community Eligibility Provision is a federal program that provides free lunches to schools with a higher percentage of poverty. 

The board approved applying for the program Wednesday night. 

Students at The Early Childhood Center, ABC Academy, and ACRSS would all get a free lunch if the federal government approves the district's application.

The board also discussed the K-5 Transition Plan at their meeting, they approved a food contract with Kohl Wholesale, and they approved the calendar for the 2018-19 school year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.