QPS looking to provide free lunch to some students

The program provides free lunch to some schools.

Three schools within Quincy Public Schools could have free lunches for students starting next school year.

The Community Eligibility Provision is a federal program that provides free lunches to schools with a higher percentage of poverty.

The board approved applying for the program Wednesday night.

Students at The Early Childhood Center, ABC Academy, and ACRSS would all get a free lunch if the federal government approves the district's application.

The board also discussed the K-5 Transition Plan at their meeting, they approved a food contract with Kohl Wholesale, and they approved the calendar for the 2018-19 school year.