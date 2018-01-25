Wednesday's Area Scores - January 24

**High School Basketball, Boys**
Brussels: 35
Payson: 75
Trevor Voss: 18 pts
Tanner Cannady/Travis Johnson: 11 pts each
Indians: (18-1)
**High School Basketball, Girls**
Farmington: 53
Bushnell-PC: 44
(Bowling Green Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Elsberry: 23
Bowling Green: 26
Gabi Deters: 12 pts
Clopton: 37
North Callaway: 21
Calynn Lockard: 11 pts
-- Bowling Green vs. Clopton (Friday, 7:15 p.m.)
*Consolation Semifinals*
Louisiana: 57
Silex: 42
Winfield: 25
Van-Far: 58
-- Louisiana vs. Van-Far (Friday, 4:30 p.m.)
**College Basketball**
(WOMEN)
Denver: 93
Western Illinois: 118
Emily Clemens: 39 pts, 13 assists, 9 rebs
Morgan Blumer: 28 pts
Taylor Higginbotham: 26 pts
Leathernecks: (15-6, 5-2)
-- Teams combined for NCAA Division I women's record 36 three-point field goals
Mt. Mercy: 62
Culver-Stockton: 55
Lacey Clark: 25 pts
Wildcats: (8-11, 3-7)
(MEN)
Mt. Mercy: 79
Culver-Stockton: 75
Mike Johnson: 20 pts
Cullen Smith: 14 pts, 12 rebs
Wildcats: (5-16, 2-8)
