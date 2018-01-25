Quincy Park District prepares for spring, adds new programs and events

For residents looking ahead to the spring and summer, the Quincy Park District is prepared, they released their Spring and Summer Program and Event Guide earlier this month.

Online and in-person registration is also underway right now for Quincy Park District summer programs and activities.

Officials at the Park District say there are several new events and programs offered this year such as co-ed sand volleyball at Upper Moorman Park and a fall youth soccer league.

Director of Program Services Mike Bruns said attracting more teenagers was a focus when they were developing ideas for new events.

"We're going to have a high school night at the batting cage in June. We'll have a DJ there, we'll have videos up on the big board, specials they can do at the cage, and they can just do a variety of different things," he said. "Parents know it's a safe environment and they can just have a good time."

Bruns also said they also need to fill a lot of seasonal jobs for spring and summer and they're already accepting applications.

"We usually employ anywhere from 125 to 150 seasonal jobs during the summer. A lot of those are returning kids, we love having them come back but there's around 25 to 50 new people that we hire each year."

There will be a Park District job fair in early March where you can find out much more about what kind of jobs and work will be available.



For more information on the Quincy Park District's programs and events, click here.