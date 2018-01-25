Digging Deeper: QPS Considers School-Based Healthcare

The Quincy Public School District is currently looking into providing school-based healthcare for its staff and students.



QPS Board Vice President Mike Troup said current data shows a great need for health services for the district.



Sixty percent of students in the district qualify for free and reduced lunch, using the state's income-based formula. Troup said of those students approximately 70 percent qualify for free meals.



"We're not trying to judge, but there is a population within the schools that even with the Affordable Care Act do not have medical coverage, a primary care physician," Troup said.



Troup said the district has data collection underway to identify specific needs in the community and hopes to have that done process complete in March.



Once the data is collected, the school district will work with local health care providers to come up with solutions without duplicating already existing service.



Troup said the goal is to get and keep health kids in,the classroom.



"The truancy number is a big concern," Troup said. "If you're not in the classroom and you're not in school on a daily basis you're not learning."



Troup said the district could have some sort school-based health care in place for the 2018-19 school year.