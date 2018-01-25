Digging Deeper: 'Teacher Shortage', Thursday at Six

Finding qualified teachers to fill classrooms is a nationwide problem that's hitting the Tri-States hard.

A new survey shows a record low number of teachers applying for open positions. The problem is especially bad in Illinois, where local superintendents say it's a crisis.

Local school districts are now forced to find retired teachers to sub full-time while they wait for applicants. Other districts are just happy to get one or two applications, but the concern is the long-term impact a teaching shortage has on students.

