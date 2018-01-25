Clark Co. man injured in crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Clark Co. man injured in crash

WYACONDA, Mo. (WGEM) -

Authorities say a Clark County, Missouri, man was injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash report stated it happened on Highway A, at Wyaconda, at 1:45 p.m. It stated Caleb Doyle, 19, was leaving a friend's house and heading south when he drove off the left side of the road to avoid a vehicle that crossed the center line.

The report stated it was unknown who was driving the other vehicle.

Authorities stated Doyle was taken to Scotland County Memorial Hospital in Memphis for moderate injuries.

The report stated Doyle was wearing a seat belt.

