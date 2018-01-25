Lee Co. man injured in hit-and-run crash

Hancock County authorities say a Lee County, Iowa, man was injured Monday in a hit-and-run crash.

The news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office stated deputies responded to the crash on Highway 94, nearly a mile north of County Road 2100 North at 11:26 a.m.

When deputies arrived they located a single vehicle in the east ditch of Highway 94 with an unresponsive driver, according to the release.

Authorities said it was later determined that a red Ford pickup driven by Karlton Flaherty, 25 of Burnside, Illinois, was westbound on County Road 2100 North approaching the intersection of Highway 94. They said the pickup failed to stop at the intersection and collided with a Chevy utility vehicle driven by Victor Riddle, 83 of Montrose, Iowa, that was northbound on Highway 94. The Chevy lost control and left the roadway, coming to rest in the east ditch.

Riddle was unrestrained and air lifted to Blessing Hospital with injuries, according to the release. His current medical status is unknown.

Sheriff Scott Bentzinger said Flaherty originally left the scene of the accident before later coming back to the scene. He said Flaherty was lodged in the Hancock County Jail on several charges including leaving the scene of an accident and leaving a scene with injury.