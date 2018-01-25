Digging Deeper: Quincy, What's Next? - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Digging Deeper: Quincy, What's Next?

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

How will the future of Quincy look?

City council may see a final version of a new strategic plan in March, which could help create jobs, and re-shape downtown and the riverfront. But is enough attention given to the rest of the city? It's a question being raised.

WGEM’s Gene Kennedy is Digging Deeper and visited another tri-state community, similar to Quincy's size, which made a successful investment.

It’s all leading to the question, “Quincy: What’s Next?”, Thursday on WGEM News at Ten

