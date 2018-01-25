New tariff on washing machines may affect local business - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New tariff on washing machines may affect local business

By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Earlier this week the Trump Administration issued new tariffs on imports of foreign washing machines which could impact a local business.

The tariff also includes machine parts that U.S. companies import to assemble their machines. That has Brad Burghart with Quincy Appliance uncertain of how prices will compare between foreign and domestic washing machines.

"Seriously, it seems like it will be a double-edged sword," stated Burghart. "The manufacturers will likely pass on the higher price of the parts and pieces in the sale price."

Burghart hopes prices on American washing machines will stay lower than foreign ones which could be an advantage for a store like his that focuses on domestic products.

"I would definitely think it would cater more to us than it would a big box store because we do carry more of the American name brands and the products that are more made here in the U.S."

Burghart said the tariff on foreign machines could push people to buy more American products.
 

