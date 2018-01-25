4 Monroe Co. residents arrested on multiple drug charges

David Hahn, Painter, Sharp and Kevin Hahn. (Left to right)

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported four people were arrested on multiple drug charges last week.

According to a news release, deputies executed narcotic search warrants Jan. 18 at 26089 Monroe Rd. in Paris, Missouri, and Jan. 21 at 33970 Route U in Stoutsville, Missouri.

Sheriff David Hoffman stated during the searches, officers seized meth, heroin, marijuana plants, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm. The following people were arrested:

Michelle M.B. Sharp, 47, of Paris:

Manufacture of a controlled substance-except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Keeping or maintaining a public nuisance

Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid

Richard S. Painter, 43, of Paris:

Manufacture of a controlled substance-except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Keeping or maintaining a public nuisance

Unlawful use of a weapon

David L. Hahn, 65, of Stoutsville:

Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Keeping or maintaining a public nuisance

Kevin V. Hahn, 31, of Stoutsville:

Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid

Hoffman stated Sharp and Painter were being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond. He stated David Hahn was being held on $60,000 cash-only bond.

He stated Kevin Hahn was released on bond.