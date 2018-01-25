Ameren Illinois warns about the dangers of natural gas

Ameren Illinois officials said more people are using natural gas this time of year and they're warning that it could also lead to a dangerous situation if you're not careful.

Ameren representatives went to a Quincy home on Thursday to show off the dangers and what you need to look for. Gina Taylor with Ameren said you should check your furnace and appliance connections every year for leaks, or a potential hazard.

Taylor said if you have a brass flex connector behind your stove, it has a better chance of breaking and causing a leak. Another place she said to check is the pipe sealant on on your water heater.

Taylor added over time, it can become brittle and could lead to a leak. Taylor said if there is a leak it will smell like rotten eggs in your home, but outside it could be harder to detect.

"Sometimes if there's an underground gas leak, depending on the type of soil it could strip out the smell," said Taylor. "So, the things to look for outside is dead or dying grass in an area that could possibly be a gas line, blowing dirt, bubbly water if it rains and you the know the water is bubbling. "

She added that if your natural gas is not burning properly in the appliance, it could lead to a carbon monoxide build-up, which could be deadly.

"If you have a sloppy orange or yellow flame in your furnace, you can look in there," Taylor said. "We want nice sharp blue flames, that's what we want. If they start to get sloppy and orange and yellow, that means something's not working right and you probably got carbon monoxide in the house."

Taylor said if you switch from a natural gas to an electrical appliance, it is important to plug the natural gas valve. She said if you smell natural gas get out of your home immediately, go down the road, and call 911 and Ameren.

AMEREN ILLINOIS NATURAL GAS SAFETY FACTS AND TIPS