Ameren Illinois warns about the dangers of natural gas

Three schools within Quincy Public Schools could have free lunches for students starting next school year.More >>
School officials say Quincy Junior High needs some expensive repairs, and it was discussed at Wednesday night's school board meeting.More >>
Fort Madison community members called the news shocking and gut wrenching following the announcement of Siemens laying of 202 employees.More >>
Italian Manufacturer Elenos finalized its purchase of Broadcast Electronics, which was founded in 1959.More >>
Tri-Township firefighters took advantage of more seasonal weather to train for ice rescues on Wednesday.More >>
Studies show students who study theater have improved reading comprehension and are less likely to drop out of school.More >>
In a news release Wednesday night, the Quincy Police Department said it learned that someone is possibly trying to impersonate a police officer in an unmarked, dark colored passenger car.More >>
There's a snag in the Timothy Brokes murder trial. After a court hearing Wednesday, there's concern that it could be delayed for as long as another year.More >>
The Marion County Sheriff says a man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested Tuesday night after a chase that lasted more than two hours and damaged two Marion County patrol cars.
Nearby residents were cleaning up damage Wednesday following a police chase the night before in Marion County.More >>
