Ameren Illinois warns about the dangers of natural gas

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Ameren Illinois officials said more people are using natural gas this time of year and they're warning that it could also lead to a dangerous situation if you're not careful.

Ameren representatives went to a Quincy home on Thursday to show off the dangers and what you need to look for. Gina Taylor with Ameren said you should check your furnace and appliance connections every year for leaks, or a potential hazard.

Taylor said if you have a brass flex connector behind your stove, it has a better chance of breaking and causing a leak. Another place she said to check is the pipe sealant on on your water heater.

Taylor added over time, it can become brittle and could lead to a leak. Taylor said if there is a leak it will smell like rotten eggs in your home, but outside it could be harder to detect. 

"Sometimes if there's an underground gas leak, depending on the type of soil it could strip out the smell," said Taylor. "So, the things to look for outside is dead or dying grass in an area that could possibly be a gas line, blowing dirt, bubbly water if it rains and you the know the water is bubbling. "

She added that if your natural gas is not burning properly in the appliance, it could lead to a carbon monoxide build-up, which could be deadly. 

"If you have a sloppy orange or yellow flame in your furnace, you can look in there," Taylor said. "We want nice sharp blue flames, that's what we want. If they start to get sloppy and orange and yellow, that means something's not working right and you probably got carbon monoxide in the house."

Taylor said if you switch from a natural gas to an electrical appliance, it is important to plug the natural gas valve. She said if you smell natural gas get out of your home immediately, go down the road, and call 911 and Ameren.

AMEREN ILLINOIS NATURAL GAS SAFETY FACTS AND TIPS

  • Every day, Ameren Illinois delivers safe and reliable natural gas to more than 816,000 customers via 18,300 miles of natural gas pipelines across central and southern Illinois. 
  • Ameren Illinois also has 12 underground natural gas storage fields with a total capacity of approximately 25 billion cubic feet. 
  • Natural gas is odorless and colorless, but Ameren Illinois adds an odorant – mercaptan - to create the distinctive rotten egg smell. This makes it easier to identify and detect leaking gas. 
  • Natural gas is pumped into your home via pipes. Sometimes that piping deteriorates over time and might spring a leak. Additionally, old brass stove connectors are a common cause of inside gas leaks.
  • Outside gas leaks may be caused by someone hitting or nicking an underground pipeline. If not addressed, these outside leaks can migrate into your home. These can be especially dangerous as the soil may strip out the odorant. Damage prevention starts with calling 8-1-1 before you dig.
  • Warning signs of an exterior gas leak include blowing dirt, an unusual dead area of vegetation or bubbling water.
  • If you catch any smell of natural gas, leave the premises immediately and call Ameren Illinois at 800-755-5000. Crews will respond any time of day, seven days a week. 
  • There is ZERO charge for gas leak concerns. 
  • Do not under any circumstance ignore the natural gas smell or try to fix the problem on your own.
  • Natural gas is safe and reliable, but can be dangerous if leaks are not reported and addressed.
  • Do not use light switches, phones or any electrical device that could generate a spark on your way out.
  • Venting a house or even static electricity from the carpet can ignite natural gas if it’s within the explosive range of 4.5-15 percent.
  • Make sure to also have your furnace inspected regularly and avoid storing products such as paint stripper, fabric softener or salt bags in close proximity to any natural gas burning appliance, including the water heater.
  • General response time is about 22 minutes, but Ameren Illinois crews are required to respond within the hour. 
  • Upon arrival, the gas journeyman will perform a visual inspection, inspect the piping, appliances and meter set. Responders can usually tell the level of urgency from looking at the outside gas meter.
  • Before entering the premises, the gas journeyman will also take a reading from above the front door in order to tell if levels are safe. If a leak is confirmed, the journeyman will isolate the problem and explain the repair process. 
  • Firefighters may arrive on the scene as well, but Ameren Illinois works closely with first responders to educate them on where pipelines are located and proper emergency response protocols. 
  • In fact, more than 100 face-to-face presentations with first responders are conducted annually across the service territory. 
  • Call JULIE (8-1-1) before you dig or install a new pool, basketball hoop or plant a tree outside. 
    • This helps to prevent the damage and danger associated with potentially striking a natural gas pipeline or other important and/or potentially dangerous facilities below ground. www.Illinois1call.com 
