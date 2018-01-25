Iowa GOP senators propose cutting $50M from state budget

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Senate Republicans have proposed $50 million in mid-year cuts to Iowa's roughly $7.2 billion state budget, including a reduction of more than $24 million in higher education spending.

A Senate budget committee is expected Thursday to vote on the cuts, which impact the budget year running through June. The full Senate must still consider them before several votes in the House.

Leaders in the Republican-controlled chambers had indicated they would cut beyond the nearly $30 million spending reductions proposed by GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds. They say it's to avoid extra cuts if future budget projections are down.

There's disagreement between Republicans over the reductions, though lawmakers declined to offer specifics.

The Senate plan released Thursday cuts about $19.3 million from Iowa's three public universities and $5.4 million from community colleges.

