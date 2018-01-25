Quincy street to close for emergency repairs - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy street to close for emergency repairs

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The City of Quincy reported a street will be closed for a few days because of emergency repairs needed in the area.

According to a news release, Monroe Street will be closed to through traffic from 24th to 26th streets beginning Friday at 7 a.m. The closure is prompted by a failed water main.

The city reported the section of the roadway will reopen to traffic by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 30.

