Quincy street to close for emergency repairs

The City of Quincy reported a street will be closed for a few days because of emergency repairs needed in the area.

According to a news release, Monroe Street will be closed to through traffic from 24th to 26th streets beginning Friday at 7 a.m. The closure is prompted by a failed water main.

The city reported the section of the roadway will reopen to traffic by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 30.