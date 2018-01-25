Olympic sexual assault case hits home for Tri-State athletes

Tri-State athletes reacted Thursday following the sentencing of former USA gymnastics physician Larry Nassar involved in a widely publicized sexual abuse scandal.

Quincy Notre Dame athletes said they hope they can move forward with a better understanding of how to protect themselves from becoming victims.

QND soccer player Olivia Dreyer said Nassar's scandal has made her more aware of athletes' experiences as she heads into college next year. She hoped athletes and their families can react more quickly if something similar were to happen again.

"We have to stand up for each other, stand up for each other and be strong for each other," Dreyer said. "We can't just let this keep happening to so many people."

Jay Zanger, assistant physical therapist at Advance Physical Therapy in Quincy, said people should educate themselves about what athletic trainers and therapists are doing and why they're doing it.

"If it's something that's a sensitive subject or a sensitive area, we always try to make sure we demonstrate it to them on a model or a mannequin and show what we're looking toward gaining," Zanger said.

Jonathan Graff, assistant varsity basketball coach at QND, said people should research coaches and trainers before their children get involved in programs.

"Talk to the coaches. Talk to trainers," Graff said. "Get their insight. See how they feel, see how they work with the athlete."

Graff hoped that Nassar's case has made it easier for athletes to come forward about sexual abuse.

"Don't feel afraid to speak out because you'll feel better about it and it's important that your voice is heard," Graff said. "Everybody needs to be heard. Even at a young age it's something we try to teach and they need to understand moving forward."

