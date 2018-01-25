Local students spend the day with senior citizens

Seniors who live at Quincy's sunset home had some extra company to lift their spirits on Thursday.

Kindergarten students from Berrian School visited and their teacher, Beth Kniel, said it's the fourth time the students have done this. They spent their time reading and doing crafts with residents. Kniel said this is part of a community service project where students are learning how to be leaders in school and in the community.

"They're little guys and so they don't always have the money to give or objects or things to give to people," said Kniel. "So, I wanted them to know there were other ways to give and that their time is just as important as anything that they could give and hopefully they will see that in an early age and that will continue throughout their whole life."

Teacher Beth Kniel said the students plan to visit Sunset home once every month for the rest of the school year.