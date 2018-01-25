Illinois schools looking for an increase in state funding

Webb said he's heard the process could take over 20 years to complete.

There's been a school funding shortfall in the state of Illinois for decades, but educators are hoping with a new push to fully fund public education that could change.

Mike Stephens teaches AP government and sociology at Quincy Senior High School. He said on Thursday that less than adequate state funding, can have an impact on classrooms like his.

"There seems to always be a shortage of laptops and technology and not just here at the high school, but starting at the younger levels." Stephens said. "I think with more funding we'd be able to get more technology in the hands of younger students."

That's part of the reason the Illinois State Board of Education recently recommended a roughly $7-billion dollar increase in state funding, to help fund the new evidence based funding formula. QPS Superintendent Roy Webb said full funding for education has been brought up before.

"We're a state that's a bit dysfunctional and we don't have a lot of money, or a lot of revenue available." Webb said. "I think the plan is to keep prioritizing education, at least we hear that."

Teachers like Stephens said making education a priority is important, [especially given how additional funding could have a positive impact.

"There's always more things we could do with a little bit more funds." Stephens said. "Whether it's more laptops, better resources, or even just trying to set up a program to make us more competitive with some of the other parts of the state."

Webb added that if the state does come through with those extra dollars, districts like his would be able to accomplish a variety of things.

"We could do all the research based things that we should be doing." Webb said. "Fully funding with technology, fully funding with resources, fully funding with personnel so that would be good."

While the state board of education is hoping public education is fully funded in fiscal year 2019, Webb said he's heard it could be over twenty years for that to happen.