LaHood talks about the impact of tax reform

Congressman Darin LaHood paid a visit to the Gem City on Thursday to discuss tax reform and the effect it will have on our area.

LaHood said an average family of four in Quincy making around $70,000 a year can expect around a $2,200 tax refund under the new tax code.

He said bringing down tax rates for businesses will also help jump start the economy and create more jobs.

"We think tax reform is helping with that." LaHood said. "Making us more competitive but having that money go back into wages, hiring more people, reinvesting in our local communities, we think that's a positive."

LaHood also said he thinks Illinois needs to become more business minded, like the surrounding states of Missouri, Iowa and Indiana. One of the concepts he thinks would work would be term limits.

LaHood also spoke about DACA, saying that it needs to be addressed, in addition to border security.

He said bipartisanship is needed to avoid a second government shutdown.

Although President Trump is still pushing for a border wall as part of an immigration deal, LaHood said the costliness of the wall is something he's keeping an eye on.

"I don't necessarily think a wall is the right answer." LaHood said. "At first, it's $25 billion. I think that's way too much money. But I think you've got to have a wall in certain sections of there, and then you've got to listen to the border patrol agents. I think secured fencing barriers along the border can help with that."

LaHood also said he supports the idea of granting visas to people based on skills and merit.

