Quincy Fire Department is hiring

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The search is on for applicants interested in the Quincy Fire Department. 

Those interested must pass a written exam, physical agility test, oral interview, psychological and polygraph tests, a physical examination, drug test and background test. 

Those with the Quincy Fire Department say they're hoping to see a lot of interest.

"It's very fulfilling," said Assistant Chief James Pioch with the Quincy Fire Department. "You're serving the public. It's a noble job and you always come away with a sense of satisfaction once you do a good job. Helping people, I think, is the primary motivation behind firefighters."

Applicants have until February 2 to complete the paperwork.

If you have any questions, you can call Central Station at (217) 228-4459.

You can find more details by going here.

