Palmyra church offers chance to get discounted prom dresses

These are some of the prom dresses for sale.

Prom season will be here before you know it and a Palmyra church is helping high schoolers find dresses for a steal.

The First Christian Church will hold the 8th Annual Prom Dress Resale Friday and Saturday at Zion Lutheran School.

You can either sell a used dress or buy one for less than what it would cost at most stores.

"It's wonderful to see when that girl finds the dress that she can actually afford and it's basically her dream dress," said Volunteer Carolyn Carpenter. "It's not just making her happy, it's also making the other girl that was selling that dress happy as well."

Part of the proceeds from this weekend will go to First Christian Church. The church then uses that money for upkeep and to donate to various missionaries.

You can bring dresses to the school on January 26 from 6-8 pm. There is a fee for registration and sale.

If you're interested in buying a dress, you can do so on Friday, January 26 from 6-8 pm or Saturday, January 27 from 10 am - 4 pm.