Eye of the Tiger: Logsdon shakes off surgery for return

When Lance Logsdon toed the rubber at the Class 2 semifinals back in May the Tigers' ace was battling some shoulder pain. This is nothing new for a pitcher but that discomfort turned out out be something so much more



"At the time I didn't really know. I just did a bunch of therapy with it," remembers Logsdon.



"I wanted to play that game and at the time I didn't know so I went out there and threw."

What he didn't know was that he had a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder and needed surgery to fix it which would undoubtedly meant missing part of the basketball season.



"I've been on some pretty good teams and it's hard to sit there and watch because I'm a competitor," he said.



But after a long recovery, Canton's big man, now a senior, returned to the floor giving the Tigers' game a surge.



"His first night out we moved the ball very well and got him some layups," recalls head coach Andy Anderson.



"His next two games out he scored over 30 points both times so he got right back into the flow."



And the team followed suit.



"I think they responded well. Everybody has accepted their role and I've accepted my role," said Logsdon.



Since his return Logsdon has yet to fail to score in the double digits and suddenly the Tigers look a lot more like themselves.



"It just gave us a shot in the arm," said Anderson. "We understood that we were getting better and that we were going to get him back, which was huge."



Now the Tigers have the bite to go along with their roar.



